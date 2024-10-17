Cleo's Bar boss was warned multiple times before fines after being caught showing Sunderland vs Middlesbrough illegally
The Echo reported how Kenneth Craigs scored an own goal when undercover agents visited the watering hole on Sunday, April 7, and Sunday, May 5, and witnessed up to five televisions with live action images.
However, a court hearing revealed how Craigs had previously been warned in writing and in a face-to-face meeting with an enforcer – on behalf of Sky UK Ltd - to turn them off.
He had even signed an agreement to do so but then U-turned and continued to show games, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Christopher Jenkins, prosecuting on behalf of the Federation of Copyright Theft, said Craigs’ illegality came to light following a tip-off.
Inspectors first attended on Saturday, October 7, and found him showing Sky’s coverage of Sunderland’s home Championship game against Middlesbrough.
Mr Jenkins said Craigs was sent warning letters on Thursday, November 9, and Thursday, January 18, to desist from any repeat offence.
And he was visited at the premises on Monday, December 18, when he was told he was acting illegally.
Craigs signed a declaration that day he would stop but carried on regardless, the court heard.
He was finally charged with two counts of dishonestly receiving a programme with intent to avoid payment to Sky UK Ltd.
Mr Jenkins said Sky’s broadcast rate for commercial premises was based on the property’s council rateable value.
For Cleo’s Bar, it equated to £2,285 a month, money he said other businesses were paying to legally broadcast.
Checks showed Craigs was the boozer’s licensee and had never held the necessary commercial contract with Sky.
Mr Jenkins told magistrates: “It shouldn’t be cheaper to break the law than follow it.
“He saved himself over £4,000 in licence fees. That’s the type of fee that his competitors would have been paying.”
Craigs, who the court heard is in his 60s, did not attend the hearing, and magistrates found the case against him proven.
They said the matter was aggravated by him ignoring repeated warnings to stop broadcasting.
He was fined £5,000, and must pay £2,400 in costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, all within 28 days.