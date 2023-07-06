A man who fatally stabbed his sister’s boyfriend following a Christmas Day row has been convicted of manslaughter.

Adam Jenkins has been found guilty of killing 39-year-old Simon Birch after an argument late at night in December 2021.

CCTV footage showed the moment Birch sustained the single but fatal wound outside Jenkins’ Newbottle home as family members watched in horror.

Paramedics battled in vain to save Simon’s life, but the much-loved dad sadly died at the scene after sustaining a fatal wound to his neck.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was arrested at the scene.

Adam Jenkins.

Today, after a four-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury cleared Jenkins of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter.He has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced at a later date.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is another tragic case that highlights the real and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.

“For this to happen on Christmas Day is especially poignant for Simon’s family – what should have been a time of celebration and togetherness ended in the most devastating of outcomes.

“Our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 18 months, and while no outcome can remove the grief they are facing, I hope they can take some comfort knowing the person responsible for Simon’s death has been brought to justice.

Simon Birch.

“There are never any winners when it comes to knife crime and I sincerely hope this sends a strong and sobering message across the North East.

“To anybody who carries a knife or weapon, please think again - you risk ruining more than one life forever.”

If you have any information about anybody you believe may be carrying a knife or a weapon, please report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.