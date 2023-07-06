Bodycam footage shows the moment Adam Jenkins is told his victim has died

This is the moment Adam Jenkins learned his victim had died after being fatally wounded on Christmas Day.

Simon Birch, 39, died on Boxing Day 2021 after being slashed with a kitchen knife after festive celebrations turned sour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His host, Adam Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was arrested at the scene for assault, then later re-arrested for murder after his victim died.

He has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced at a later date.