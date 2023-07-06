News you can trust since 1873
Bodycam footage shows the moment Adam Jenkins is told his victim has died

He has been found guilty of manslaughter

By Ross Robertson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

This is the moment Adam Jenkins learned his victim had died after being fatally wounded on Christmas Day.

Simon Birch, 39, died on Boxing Day 2021 after being slashed with a kitchen knife after festive celebrations turned sour.

His host, Adam Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was arrested at the scene for assault, then later re-arrested for murder after his victim died.

Today, after a four-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury cleared Jenkins of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter.

He has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced at a later date.

Northumbria Police released emotional bodycam footage after the trial which shows Jenkins' reaction to learning the news Simon Birch, his sister's boyfriend, had died.

