CCTV appeal as police investigate suspected arson attack on campervan

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspected arson attack on a campervan in Washington.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:08 pm

An investigation has been ongoing in relation to a campervan fire outside a house in the Autumn Close area of Washington on the morning of September 29 last year.

An offender reportedly approached the campervan that was parked outside the address and used an accelerant before setting it alight.

The man then made off from the scene and nobody was injured.

Have you seen this man?

Officers have been carrying enquiries since the incident and have identified a man who they would like to speak to.

Police say he was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that could assist their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211101-0905. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

