CCTV appeal as police investigate attempted burglary in a Sunderland street

Officers received a report at around 10.30pm on October 9 of an attempted burglary at an address on Cario Street in the Hendon area of the coty.

He made off from the scene empty-handed however officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have identified a man who they would like to speak to in relation to their attempted burglary investigation.

Police have released CCTV footage of the man and are asking members of the public with information to get in touch.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 111482J/21.

Alternatively you can email [email protected]

Police are asking the man, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.