CCTV appeal as police investigate attempted burglary in a Sunderland street

Northumbria Police have issued a CCTV appeal after reports of an attempted burglary in Sunderland.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:48 pm

Officers received a report at around 10.30pm on October 9 of an attempted burglary at an address on Cario Street in the Hendon area of the coty.

It is reported that a suspicious male appeared outside the victim’s front door and tried the handle before then unsuccessfully attempting to use physical force to open the door.

He made off from the scene empty-handed however officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have identified a man who they would like to speak to in relation to their attempted burglary investigation.

Police have released CCTV footage of the man and are asking members of the public with information to get in touch.

Read More

Read More
Five Sunderland men among Northumbria Police’s 15 most wanted suspects

The man, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 111482J/21.

Alternatively you can email [email protected]

Police are asking the man, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.