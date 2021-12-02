CCTV appeal as police investigate attempted burglary in a Sunderland street
Northumbria Police have issued a CCTV appeal after reports of an attempted burglary in Sunderland.
Officers received a report at around 10.30pm on October 9 of an attempted burglary at an address on Cario Street in the Hendon area of the coty.
It is reported that a suspicious male appeared outside the victim’s front door and tried the handle before then unsuccessfully attempting to use physical force to open the door.
He made off from the scene empty-handed however officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Police have released CCTV footage of the man and are asking members of the public with information to get in touch.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 111482J/21.
Alternatively you can email [email protected]