Five Sunderland men among Northumbria Police’s 15 most wanted suspects

Northumbria Police are looking to track down 15 men who are all wanted in connection with a variety of offences across the North East – with five of them being from the Sunderland area.

In the Sunderland area, Mark Cooper, 42, and Liam Solomon, 18, are both wanted in connection with a theft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Sunderland men are among Northumbria Police's most wanted suspects.

Alexander Hindmarsh, 32, and Dylan Newall, 26, both of Houghton, are wanted in connection with a burglary and Lewis Nesbitt, 27, of Washington is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in tracking the men down with many of them living transient lifestyles and having access to multiple accommodation in a bid to evade arrest.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “These men are well-known in their respective communities and may be leaning on family or friends to stay under the radar.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries in order to locate them.

Liam Solomon, 18, of Sunderland is wanted in connection with a theft.

"As ever, the public are our eyes and ears and we are asking our fantastic communities to work with us. If you have seen any of these men, or know where they are residing, we want to hear from you.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, and we do not want anybody to get into trouble on their account. If you do have information, please get in touch – so we can bring them into custody and put the evidence to them.”

Anyone with information about any of the men are asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211202-0298.

Dylan Newall, 26, of Houghton-le-Spring is wanted in connection with a burglary.

Alternatively members of the public can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Lewis Nesbitt, 27, of Washington is wanted in connection with an assault.

Alexander Hindmarsh, 32, of Houghton-le-Spring is wanted in connection with a burglary.

Mark Cooper, 42, of Sunderland is wanted in connection with a theft.