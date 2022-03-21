CCTV appeal as man left with serious head injuries after trying to break up fight in Sunderland city centre
Police have launched CCTV images of two men they would like to trace following an incident in Sunderland city centre that left a victim needing hospital treatment for serious injuries.
At around 3.20am on Saturday, February 19, police officers were alerted to a fight that took place on Norfolk Street in the Sunniside area.
It is understood that two men had left Trilogy nightclub, on Green Terrace, and who then became involved in a verbal altercation which turned into a physical fight.
Police say that a third man had intervened to try and break up the fight, however he was punched in the face by one of the men.
He was knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries that required him needing hospital treatment after hitting his head off the pavement.
The two men who were initially involved in the altercation then left the scene leaving the victim lying in the street.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the fight and have now released CCTV images of two men who they would like to identify in connection to the incident.
Officers say that they were in the area at the time of the fight and could have information that may be able to assist with the investigation.
Police are urging both men, or anyone who knows them, to get in contact with officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website.
Alternatively, people can contact police via 101 and quoting the crime number 020487D/22 or my emailing [email protected]