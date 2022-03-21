CCTV appeal as man left with serious head injuries after trying to break up fight in Sunderland city centre

At around 3.20am on Saturday, February 19, police officers were alerted to a fight that took place on Norfolk Street in the Sunniside area.

It is understood that two men had left Trilogy nightclub, on Green Terrace, and who then became involved in a verbal altercation which turned into a physical fight.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a fight in Sunderland city centre that left a man with serious injuries.

He was knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries that required him needing hospital treatment after hitting his head off the pavement.

The two men who were initially involved in the altercation then left the scene leaving the victim lying in the street.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the fight and have now released CCTV images of two men who they would like to identify in connection to the incident.

Police say that the men were in the area at the time of the incident and could assist with their inquires.

Police are urging both men, or anyone who knows them, to get in contact with officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, people can contact police via 101 and quoting the crime number 020487D/22 or my emailing [email protected]

A verbal altercation between two men turned physical and resulted in a third man being knocked unconscious when he tried to break it up.

