Appeal to find thieves who used a wheelie bin to steal fuel from a Washington petrol station

Police have launched an investigation into two alleged thefts from a petrol station in Washington that saw thieves use a wheelie bin to steal fuel.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:45 am

On February 11, police were made aware of two incidents at petrol station in the Parsons Road area of Washington.

It was reported to officers that on both occasions, individuals had entered the forecourt of the petrol station and used a wheelie bin to steal fuel.

Police have launched an investigation and a search for the individuals involved remains underway.

Police are searching for thieves who stole fuel from a petrol station in Washington using a wheelie bin. Photo: Google Maps.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On February 11, we were made aware of two alleged thefts from a petrol station in the Parsons Road area of Washington.

“It was reported that on both occasions, individuals entered the forecourt and stole quantities of fuel using a wheelie bin.

"An investigation has been launched into both incidents.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 017319U/22.”

