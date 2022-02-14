CCTV appeal after cash stolen from vulnerable woman's Sunderland home

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to trace after officers received a report of a burglary at an address in Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:57 pm

Officers received a report of a burglary at an address in the Toward Road area of Sunderland at around 7.45am on January 15.

It was reported that a man and a woman turned up outside a vulnerable woman’s address before the man allegedly distracted the occupant while a woman entered the property and stole a quantity of cash from inside.

An investigation was launched into the incident and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Have you seen this woman?

The Force say he has since been released under investigation.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, police have now identified a woman who was believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220114-0375. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

