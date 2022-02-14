BREAKING: Man in critical condition with serious neck injuries after reported attack in Sunderland city centre bar
A man is in hospital with serious neck injuries after an incident in a Sunderland city centre bar.
Northumbria Police said officers received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo on Derwent Street, Sunderland at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.
Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
An investigation has been launched and officers were still in the area today as part of the investigation.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220213-0983.”