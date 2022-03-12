The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted while he was walking with a woman along Spout Lane, near The New Tavern pub, in Concord, Washington, shortly before 1.15am on Sunday, January 30.

He was approached by two men and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

They then kicked him whilst he was on the floor before making off.

Police want to identify the three men shown over the assault in Concord, Washington.

The victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and cheek bone and a bleed on the brain.

Detectives have now released CCTV pictures of three men believed to have been in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police online or call 101, quoting crime number 011865X/22.

People can also email [email protected]

