DNA and size 7 Nike trainers help police snare career burglar

Lance Wilson has been jailed for 50 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting five burglaries of homes in Easington, Horden and Peterlee between December 30 and February 10.

Items taken included a gold necklace, gold diamond earrings and limited edition watches.

Officers pieced together the burglaries with Wilson’s habit of propping victims’ wheelie bins against kitchen windows to break in.

DNA analysis from blood found at one of the houses also matched that of the 46-year-old raider as well shoe prints from the trainers Wilson, of Seymour Street, Peterlee, was wearing when arrested.

Temporary Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “Wilson is a career burglar and showed no remorse for his actions.

“The team worked extremely hard to link Wilson to all offences and we hope victims will find some comfort in knowing he is back behind bars.”

