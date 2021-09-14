Cars set alight after suspected arson attack at garage
Emergency services were called after more than 10 cars were set alight at a garage in Hetton in a suspected arson attack.
Police were called shortly before 12.45am today, (Tuesday, September 14) to a report of a fire at a garage on Station Avenue, Hetton-le-Hole.
A number of vehicles parked on the forecourt had been set alight in what officers are treating as suspected arson.
Officers say nobody was injured following the incident.
Tyne and Wear Fire Service crews from Washington, Rainton Bridge and Farringdon Community Fire Stations were also attended.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, which officers are treating as suspected arson. Anybody found to be responsible will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.
“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210914-0028.”