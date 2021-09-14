Jacks Fletcher, who is originally from Peterlee but lives in Washington, is aiming to raise £1,000 for Sunderland Mind by selling her artwork of the Sunderland AFC crest.

The 51-year-old was initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018 – causing her to need major surgery and then shield due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacks Fletcher is hoping to raise a total of £1,000 for Sunderland Mind.

Throughout the Covid lockdowns, she has been using her art as a distraction and so far, Jacks has managed to raise £910 in an online fundraiser and hopes that the oil painting will push her over the £1,000 mark.

When revealing where her love of art came from, she said: “It is something that I’ve always done, my mam always used to buy me colouring books and it got to the point where I would draw the outline and then colour in my own work and it carried on from there.

"It helps me take my mind off things, especially with everything that is going on and has been going on over the course of the lockdowns.

Jacks is currently battling pancreatic cancer and will undergo chemotherapy at the end of the month.

“I start chemo at the end of the month so it would be nice to hit the £1,000 target before then as it will feel like that I’ve managed to do something.

"After the horrible time that I’ve had, it would be nice for something positive to come out of it all.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Jacks is selling an oil painting of the Sunderland AFC crest as part of the fundraiser.