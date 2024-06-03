Car set on fire as disorder breaks out in Tunstall Hills area of Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police investigation has been launched after disorder broke out on Tunstall Hills across the weekend with what appeared to youths setting off fireworks and setting fire to a car.
Footage posted on social media showed a blue car parked on a hill with flames coming out of the bonnet and door as well as youngsters holding rocket fireworks and setting them off from out of their hands.
Inspector Ash Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour committed in the Tunstall Hills area of Sunderland on Saturday night (June 1).
"It was reported that a large group were setting off fireworks and engaging in disorder, with a vehicle also having been set alight.”
Inspector Hopper has vowed to track down and “deal” with those involved.
He said: "We understand and recognise the impact that the anti-social behaviour of a minority has on our wider communities. We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and a full investigation – with the support from our partners - has been launched.
"Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out targeted patrols in the area to tackle pockets of disorder, and anyone found to be involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.
"We would continue to ask members of the public to contact us with any information or concerns about anti-social behaviour via the Report it page of our website or by calling 101.”