Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are now carrying out ‘targeted patrols’ in the area.

A police investigation has been launched after disorder broke out on Tunstall Hills across the weekend with what appeared to youths setting off fireworks and setting fire to a car.

Footage posted on social media showed a blue car parked on a hill with flames coming out of the bonnet and door as well as youngsters holding rocket fireworks and setting them off from out of their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tunstall Hills area where the disorder took place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Ash Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour committed in the Tunstall Hills area of Sunderland on Saturday night (June 1).

"It was reported that a large group were setting off fireworks and engaging in disorder, with a vehicle also having been set alight.”

Inspector Hopper has vowed to track down and “deal” with those involved.

He said: "We understand and recognise the impact that the anti-social behaviour of a minority has on our wider communities. We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and a full investigation – with the support from our partners - has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out targeted patrols in the area to tackle pockets of disorder, and anyone found to be involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.