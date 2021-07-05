Cannabis farm discovered by police investigating break-in

Police were called to the scene of a possible break-in when officers discovered a cannabis growth.

Peterlee Police were called to an address in Shotton Colliery over the weekend (July 3) after reports of a possible break-in.

Officers attended the scene where they found a number of cannabis plants in the loft of the address.

The Force say the plants have been seized along with a large quantity of equipment.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: “Over the weekend officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team were alerted to an address in Shotton Colliery after reports of a possible break-in. Officers attended and subsequently found a cannabis grow within.

"A number of plants were located in the loft of the address. The plants were seized along with a large quantity of equipment.

“Further enquiries are currently ongoing. If you have any information which you think may assist us with our investigation, please get in touch via 101 or the Live Chat facility of our website.”

