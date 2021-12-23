Burglar jailed after leaving discarded cigarette end at property
A careless criminal will be spending Christmas behind bars after DNA left on a discarded cigarette end led to his conviction.
Andrew Tarren, of Warren Street, Peterlee, forced entry to an address in Horden on November 23 and made off with stolen property including several stereos.
However the burglar had unwittingly discarded a cigarette end while inside the property.
Despite there being no witnesses or CCTV available, officers located the cigarette butt at the top of the stairs which they quickly established did not belong to the victim.
Forensic analysis of the cigarette led to 42-year-old Tarren, who was quickly traced and found in possession of three of the stolen stereos as well as other stolen property.
Tarren was arrested on Tuesday December 21 and detectives worked through the night to secure his charge for the burglary.
He appeared in court on December 22 and after pleading guilty to the offence was given a 26-week prison sentence.