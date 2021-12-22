Sunderland danger driver with 'shocking record' jailed after speeding away from police

Macauley Huntley was spotted driving closely behind what appeared to be a learner driver on Ferryboat Lane, Sunderland, on July 16.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that when police tried to pull him over in a nearby industrial estate, the 23-year-old turned around and took off with speed in hisAudi A3.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor said: "The defendant then drove away at high speeds, travelling at up to 60mph in a 30mph zone across the carriageway into oncoming traffic.

Macauley Huntley.

"In doing so the defendant almost collided with a motorcyclist."

Mr Connor added that due to the nature of Huntley's driving the police aborted the chase as they deemed it was too dangerous to pursue.

The court heard that the following day police attended Ferryboat Lane to make enquires as to who owned the Audi which was parked up on the street.

Mr Connor added: "The defendant appeared and was asked by the officer if he had any information in relation to the Audi.

"The defendant responded and said 'It comes and goes. I think it belongs to someone around here."

He was arrested shortly afterwards after police traced the Audi back to him, as well as finding him in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Huntley, of Fordfield Road, Castletown, Sunderland, was recalled to custody following his arrest as it placed him in breach of his licence period following a separate matter.

He admitted dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Tony Cornberg, mitigating, accepted Huntey had a bad record of 17 previous convictions but said his client was highly motivated by the possibility of newopportunities upon his release.

He said: "What strikes me straight away is how eloquent he is.

"He is someone who should be on a very different path, I don't get to say that very often."

Mr Cornberg told the court Huntley was in a rare and trusted position to be able to cook and serve food for staff in prison.

He added: "There is a job waiting for him, he is doing an NVQ in catering in custody."

Sentencing him to nine months behind bars, Mr Recorder Tony Hawks said: "You have a shocking record for motoring offences.

"I accept you've got difficulties in your life and you want to put them behind you and so something with your life.