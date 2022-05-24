Builder fined after failing to clean up waste stored in his own garden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Shields of Victory Street East, Houghton-le-Spring, used his garden for a number of years to treat and store his construction waste which led to complaints by neighbours who said his actions had been having a detrimental impact on the community.

An investigation carried out by Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team found evidence that Shields was depositing and storing waste from his building business in and around the area, with some being buried and burnt at his property.

Shields was issued with a Community Protection Warning by Sunderland City Council, which clearly set out what action needed to be taken to clear up and dispose of the waste correctly.

Despite this, more evidence emerged which showed Shields had failed to comply and the “situation had deteriorated further”.

This resulted in the builder being issued with a Community Protection Notice giving a specific directive that “immediate action needed to be taken to rectify the situation”.

After officers found that Shields had made no attempt to rectify the situation, he was prosecuted.

After pleading guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Shields was fined £500, ordered to pay £50 victim surcharge, £325 costs and £75 legal costs.