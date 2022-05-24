Man charged with dangerous driving after woman left in critical condition following A1(M) collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 1.15am on Sunday morning (May 22) on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), close to the J62 junction for Durham city.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “A woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A man is to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court charged with "dangerous driving and failing to stop" following a collision which left a woman with serious injuries.

"He has since been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.”