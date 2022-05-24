Man charged with dangerous driving after woman left in critical condition following A1(M) collision

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 1.15am on Sunday morning (May 22) on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), close to the J62 junction for Durham city.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “A woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she remains.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Most Popular
-
1
Man appears in court over the murder of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan in 1992
-
2
The 13 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March
-
3
13 pictures as Sunderland fans celebrate promotion in the city centre
-
4
Convicted Sunderland pervert jailed after sex chat with police officer posing as 'teenage girl'
-
5
11 of YOUR pictures from home and away as Sunderland march to Wembley victory against Wycombe Wanderers
"He has since been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.”
The man has been remanded in police custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 24).