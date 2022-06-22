Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have been called to the site in East Boldon 25 times over the last 12 months following reports that young people have been involved in drinking, including one occasion where a teenage boy was found unconscious behind a derelict bunker.

Despite being out of use, the site remains privately owned, meaning anyone found on the land is trespassing.

Northumbria Police said officers are working with South Tyneside Council and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue to crackdown on the incidents by increasing police patrols and sharing of intelligence.

Pictured left to right: Sergeant Lee Meadows, PC Krista Campbell and PCSO Laurie Innes of East Boldon Neighbourhood Policing Team

Sergeant Lee Meadows of Northumbria Police said: “We have attended various incidents in recent months involving anti-social behaviour at the former army camp – predominantly involving young people gathering with friends and drinking alcohol on the land.

“We recognise that we are talking about a minority of young people who are involved, but I would ask parents and carers to work with us as we tackle antisocial behaviour and speak to children about where they are heading, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity.

“Ultimately, as we move into the summer months, we need your support to tackle anti-social behaviour at the camp and to help ensure that young people in the community are safe.

“I’d also like to remind anyone considering a visit to the site that it is private land and trespassing is a criminal offence.

“The land itself houses multiple buildings that, over the years, have deteriorated significantly and are in an extremely poor state of repair.

“Therefore, this also poses a great safety risk to those who decide to trespass with lots of glass, bricks and rubble on the land.

“We know that those who live near the camp have concerns and patrol activity will continue in the area. However, we would also ask members of the public to continue to be our eyes and ears on the ground and report any intelligence to police or the most appropriate agency.”