Police have launched an investigation following hit and run in Hetton.

Emergency services were called at 6.45pm on Friday, November 12, to a report of a collision involving a car and a male pedestrian on the B1285 in Hetton at the junction of Murton Lane.

It was reported that the 15-year-old victim was crossing the road when he was knocked over by a vehicle which was travelling from the direction of Murton.

Officers say the driver momentarily stopped at the scene before driving off towards the Four Lane Ends area of Hetton.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg and an investigation was launched into the incident.

Pc Richard Elliott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision which resulted in a teenager being taken to hospital with injuries to his leg.

“We are now carrying out a range of enquiries to locate the driver, who had already left the scene when emergency services arrived. We would ask that individual to make themselves known to police as soon as possible.

“We believe that the vehicle involved may have been a white-coloured Renault, possibly a Clio, and the driver may have stopped on the road momentarily after the incident. It is suspected the vehicle will have been damaged as a consequence of the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211112-0912.

Information can also be passed on by emailing [email protected] or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

