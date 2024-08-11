Boy, 15, guilty of violent disorder and burglary of vape shop in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy has become the first child in the North East to be convicted over the recent eruptions of disorder after his shameful actions in Sunderland

A police officer on duty outside a vape shop in Sunderland which was targeted on Friday, August 2.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, August 9, as part of another round of early morning raids across Sunderland by Northumbria Police.

The 15-year-old appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court on Saturday, August 10, where he admitted one charge of violent disorder and the burglary of a business – after stealing from a vape shop.

He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court on Thursday, August 15.

Another male also admitted guilt in court on Saturday morning.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was arrested by the Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), which the force says has been persistently investigating since the disorder occurred last week.

Cawthorne was charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, where he pleaded guilty to his role in the disorder.

Philip Cawthorne. | Northumbria Police.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20 to be sentenced.

It brings the total number of those convicted in the first week to 11.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Now, just over a week on, we know all too well the effects those appalling scenes have had on our communities across the North East.

“A thorough investigation has been well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are met with the full strength of the law.

“We will not tolerate the behaviour we saw in Sunderland city centre on Friday, August 2.”

He added: “I’m sure we’re making it extremely clear by now that we will relentlessly pursue offenders who were involved – as we’ve managed to secure nearly a dozen convictions in a matter of days.

“As a force, we are prepared to use every avenue available to us to ensure we identify perpetrators and put them where they belong – before the courts.

“This should also act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks we will not look to arrest, charge, and place those under 18 before the courts in connection with their roles in the disorder – you should think again.”

Since August 2, those convicted are:

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Springwell, Sunderland, jailed for two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, jailed for two years and two months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.

Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.

Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, has pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and one count of burglary of a business. He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court on August 15.

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”