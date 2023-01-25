The incident took place yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 24) at around 7pm on North Hylton Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on North Hylton Road in Sunderland.“Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains there in a critical but stable condition. The driver of the car remained at the scene.“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20230124-1065.”

The North East Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 6:52pm last night to a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian on North Hylton Road, Sunderland. We sent one clinical team leader and three emergency ambulances. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

Following the incident, Go North East reported their 56 bus service was unable to stop between Hylton Castle and Southwick Industrial Estate “due to an incident”.