Balaclava-clad Robert Jones, together with an unknown accomplice, kicked down the back door of the property in Peterlee during the incident just before 8am on August 24.

The duo, armed with a screwdriver, demanded the keys to a BMW on the driveway and started ransacking the house when the terrified victim said she did not have them.

Continuing the search upstairs, the pair disturbed the victim’s daughter and snatched two bottles of aftershave.

Robert Jones was jailed for over seven years.

They then smashed the victim’s phone before fleeing the house so she could not call the police.

However, just minutes later, the 26-year-old was ran over by a car while trying to escape, causing him to fracture his leg.

His accomplice left Jones behind, where he was promptly arrested by officers responding to the burglary.

They found the aftershave, screwdriver, balaclava and gloves nearby.

Jones, of Peter Lee Cottages, Wheatley Hill, spent three days in hospital before being transferred to custody, where he gave a no comment interview.

The brave victim subsequently picked him out from an identity parade of men wearing balaclavas and Jones was charged with aggravated burglary.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and at Durham Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 3), the judge described his situation as “a bizarre karmic judgement”.

The court also heard how a metal rod used to repair Jones’ leg causes him discomfort and he needs help from his cell mate for daily activities.

Jones was sentenced to a total of seven years and six months in prison, of which he must serve two-thirds of before being eligible for parole after being classed as a dangerous offender.

He will also be subject to a three-year extended licence period upon release.

Acting Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the two women in their own home so we are glad to see Jones behind bars where he belongs.

