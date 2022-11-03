The victim was out walking in Sunderland and had planned to visit a friend at hospital when she felt a pull on her shoulder. Newcastle Crown Court heard that Lynsey Doeg, 39, grabbed the woman before she eventually made off with the bag which contained cash and bank cards.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said: "On the 10th of July this year the complainant was in Sunderland. The complainant got a lift to the city centre. She was planning on visiting a shop before she went to the hospital.

"She was walking along the street close to Frederick Street. She was on the phone to her son at the time because she was asking for directions. As she was walking along the street she felt that someone behind her was pulling on her handbag."

Lynsey Doeg.

The court heard that Doeg had her hands on the handle of the bag, and after a struggle, she was able to grasp it before running off. The victim's phone was dropped which caused the screen to crack, and £35 in cash was taken and not recovered. The handle of the bag was also snapped.

The police were called to the area and were able to locate and arrest Doeg, who told officers: "I will admit, I did take the lass' bag."

Ms Dowling added: "The complainant was injured during the struggle. She had a torn fingernail, some bruising to her underarm, and she had stitches to her lip."

In an impact statement, the victim said: "I close my eyes and there she is. I want to go out and there she is. I'm a person who now struggles to sleep, to go out of the safety of my own home. I can't even go shopping on my own. Every time I go out, someone has to be with me."

She added that the incident had triggered PTSD born out of a troubled and abusive past. The woman said: "I live in a world of fear again. That £35 had to last me 10 days and it was taken away from me. What was I supposed to live on, how was I supposed to get home? My bag was a gift from my darling nanna before she died."

Doeg, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery. Jamie Adams, mitigating, said: "There's trauma from which has been re-triggered by the effect of this robbery upon the complainant which I recognise. I don't want her to think in any way whatsoever that I'm anything other than sorrowful for what we've all heard have been her difficulties over a number of years."

Mr Adams said Doeg had been making good progress in addressing her problems in custody, and that she was truly sorry for her actions. Mr Recorder Adams sentenced Doeg, who has four previous convictions and has spent the last three months in custody, to 16 months suspended for 18 months.

The judge said: "You saw what you thought was an opportunity and you took it, taking her handbag which was on her shoulder for limited financial gain. The victim has had her own significant trauma."

