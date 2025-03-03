BBC's Crimewatch teams up with police to help bring Sunderland rioters to justice

Long running BBC programme Crimewatch has teamed up with the police to help identify those suspected of taking part in last year’s summer disorder, including here in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of Friday August 2, violent scenes and disorder engulfed the city with police officers attacked, businesses damaged and the Citizens Advice Bureau set on fire.

Police on the streets in Sunderland at the height of the summer riots.

Angry scenes erupted as people gathered outside of the city’s mosque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday (February 28) John Kirtley, 27, was the latest in a long list of offenders to be jailed for his part in the riot. He was brought to justice after CCTV video footage caught him throwing missiles, including a beer keg, at police officers.

CCTV and bodycam footage is going to be used in two episodes of Crimewatch Live to help identify further perpetrators of the violence here in Sunderland and at other outbreaks of disorder across the country.

The first programme will air today (March 3) at 1045am and will feature video footage of of suspects “committing the most serious offences”.

A police spokesperson said: “Police forces across the country remain committed to delivering swift justice to those involved in the summer disorder, and as of 22 January 2025, 1,804 arrests have been made, and with the Crown Prosecution Service, 1,072 charges brought so far, with the highest volume occurring in the north and centre of England, primarily for serious public order offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This work has seen criminal justice outcomes delivered across all types of criminality, including arson, riot and assault, with prison sentences for some of the most serious cases, some as long as nine years.

“Suspects who have not yet been identified have not escaped justice; we are not stopping in our pursuit of them, and forces are consistently finding new ways to ascertain who they are, and to bring them in for questioning.”

The police have also released images of people they would like to speak with in connection with the disorder, including 15 people in Sunderland.

Ian Drummond-Smith of Operation Navette, the national policing response to the summer disorder, said: “I’m grateful for the support shown by everyone at BBC Crimewatch Live in seeing this appeal come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have selected the most violent and serious offences to feature in the program, alongside a larger gallery of wanted people published today on our website.

“Partnership work like this is a great example of how the public can help us to progress investigations and ensure that offenders face justice.

“I would urge everyone to watch these episodes of Crimewatch Live, and to carefully explore our website to see if you recognise any of the suspects. We know some people travelled great distances to take part in the disorder, so I’d urge you to review the images even if there was no disorder in your area.

“Working with the CPS, and others in the criminal justice system, we are committed to bringing these offenders to justice keep our communities kept safe”.

If you missed today’s episode then you can watch it on the BBC iPlayer. The second episode will air on BBC 1 on March 20.