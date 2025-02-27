A rioter who repeatedly attacked police while draped in an England flag during a night of disorder in Sunderland has been jailed.

John Kirtley, 27, was initially charged with violent disorder for his role in the violence on August 2, but police later upgraded that to the more serious offence of riot.

Newcastle Crown Court heard “highly intoxicated” Kirtley was an “active and persistent participant” in the disorder.

It was one of several riots that broke out in the UK over the summer following online misinformation about the perpetrator of the Southport stabbings.

Kirtley was filmed at various points throughout the evening carrying an England flag and verbally abusing police, at one point saying: “Come on this is f****** England.”

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said the defendant tried to stand in front of a police car to stop it from moving, threw stones at officers protecting a local mosque and kicked out a riot shield before jumping up and down “imitating a boxer’s stance”.

The court heard Kirtley was a leading member of a group throwing beer barrels at police officers and was seen “whipping up” other young men and encouraging them to damage windows of buildings in the city’s Keel Square.

Mr Wardlaw said the defendant, who at one point covered his face with an England flag, was seen wandering around “telling police the Government is to blame for this”.

In mitigation, the court heard Kirtley, who pleaded guilty to riot, was “highly intoxicated” at the time after drinking a bottle of vodka and was “not politically-minded in any way”.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Kirtley, who has previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons, to four years and eight months in prison.

The judge told him: "You, together with many others, brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"It involved serious acts of violence against the persons and property.

"You were front and centre in most of the footage."

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, said: "Throughout the evening officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence.

"Four officers required hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. At times, police officers found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Many families of the officers were at home in fear of their loved ones on duty.

"The Citizens Advice Bureau and a neighbouring police office were set on fire. Businesses located in Sunderland city centre suffered damage.

"Shops were looted, windows were smashed. Vehicles were damaged.

"It was simply not safe for ordinary members of the public to be in Sunderland city centre at that time."

Mr Wardlaw told the court that the offenders were later identified through eye witness accounts as well as police dashcam footage.

Mr Wardlaw added: "He was seen at various times in Keel Square on August 2.

"He's clearly recognised in the footage wearing a distinctive white baseball cap carrying an England flag."

The court heard he was part of the larger group gathered at the beginning of the evening in Keel Square before it then split up across the city centre.

The crowds eventually dispersed at around 11.30pm that night but thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the area.

Laura Miller, defending, said: "It's clear from the footage that Mr Kirtley was highly intoxicated when he committed this offending.

"Mr Kirtley takes full responsibility for his part in this offending. He is devastated that he has been convicted of offending which is deemed to be racially aggravated.

"He has a mixed-race child. He does not want his child to think he displays hate towards others due their personal characteristics.

"My submission is the real John Kirtley is described in the character references that have been uploaded."

The court heard Kirtley lost his brother in a motorcycle accident in 2022.