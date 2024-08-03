'Ashamed and embarrassed' - Sunderland residents react to last night's disorder

Sunderland’s residents and business owners have said they are ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ and worried about the national damage caused to the city’s reputation following last night’s disorder.

Ten people have now been confirmed as having been arrested after violent scenes broke-out following a protest outside of City Hall.

As well as targeting a city centre police station, the rioters also threw stones and bottles at businesses, including the popular Spacebar, owned by Rob and Doreen Davison.

Sunderland's residents have been speaking out about last night's disorder. | National World

Doreen, 46, said: “Waking up this morning I feel embarrassed as this situation has brought real shame on the city.

“The rioters were singing about protecting our streets, but they have just spent the night destroying them.”

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland on Friday (August 2). | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

The disorder saw buildings being robbed and set on fire, police officers being attacked and rocks and bottles hurled at windows.

It’s a situation which left many of the city’s residents frightened to venture out.

Pensioner Carole Mullin, 71, who lives close to the city centre, said: “After seeing what happened yesterday, I did feel anxious about coming into the city today.

Carole Mullin. | National World

“My niece was also supposed to be coming into the city centre but said she was frightened to do so in case further disorder breaks out.

“I first realised something must have been happening last night when I saw the police helicopter in the sky.

“It was when I looked on social media that I realised what was happening. What are people across the country going to think about Sunderland after this?

“It’s embarrassing. The city’s reputation has definitely been damaged and I’m worried about further outbreaks of violence.”

Gavin McWinn, 38, is originally from London but has lived in Sunderland city centre with his partner for the last four years.

Gavin McWinn. | National World.

He said: “I initially heard all the sirens and so I came out onto the balcony of my flat. I could see straight away that some buildings were on fire and there was smoke in the air.

“You could see the rioters targeting the shops below and I was worried if they set one of those alight then we would have to be evacuated, which was what happened in the 2011 riots in Woolwich where I used to live.

“My partner was petrified and it’s absolutely disgraceful what has happened.”

The damaging impact of last night’s disorder is already becoming evident.

Gavin added: “A friend of mine was supposed to be coming up to visit but he is no longer going to do so after seeing what has happened.”

This morning saw hundreds of people gather to help with the clean-up operation, and despite living in Newcastle, one of those willing volunteers was student midwife, Ella Hunton.

Ella Hunton. | National World

Ella, 24, said: “I had seen what had happened and the call for help and so I decided to travel across at 8am this morning.

“Helping each other out is what the true North East is all about, not what we witnessed last night.

“They say they want to claim back our streets but instead they have went about destroying them.

“What happened is embarrassing for the region and damaging for our reputation.

“It’s not representative of what people in the North East are about.”