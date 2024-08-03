Sunderland’s commanding officer, Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, has confirmed four police officers were injured during last night’s disorder in the city centre and said that 10 people have now been arrested.

Addressing the media this morning in Keel Square, Chief Superintendent Hall said: “I can confirm that four officers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Three received injuries as a result of the disorder. In addition, one of the four mounted riders sustained serious injuries in an accident and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“10 people have so far been arrested for a range of offences including violent disorder and burglary.”

(Left to right) Chief Supt Mark Hall, deputy leader of the City Council, Kelly Chequer, Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth, and mayor of the North East, Kim McGuinness. | Neil Fatkin

The city’s most senior police officer also vowed to bring all those responsible to justice.

He added: “The shocking scenes we witnessed in Sunderland last night were appalling and completely unacceptable.

“This was not a protest - it was unforgiveable violence and disorder. I want to make absolutely clear, the violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated.

“Make no mistake, if you were involved last night, expect to be met by the full force of the law.”

Also addressing the media was the North East mayor, Kim McGuinness, who hit out at the social media companies for failing to regulate far right groups spreading misinformation and organising ‘protests’ on their platforms.

She said: “Social media companies need to do more to target the organised criminals who have used their platforms to organise these events as peaceful protests, but the last few days have shown they are anything but peaceful.

“Anybody who thinks they are attending a peaceful protest, just look at what has happened - do not do it.

“We really need to take on these far right groups as this is not what the people of Sunderland are about.”

Also speaking in Keel Square, where much of the previous night’s violence erupted, was the deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Kelly Chequer, who described the disorder as “mindless violence”.

She said: “What we saw last night was nothing more than mindless violence and disorder led by a tiny minority with an agenda of hate.

“What we saw was totally unacceptable and we know that, sadly, many of those in our city last night were not from here, but came to cause chaos and stoke tensions, and I want to make clear that there is no place for these people.

“They are not welcome here.”