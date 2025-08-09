Arrests made as drugs and vehicles are seized during police raids in County Durham
The Seaham and Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have carried out a variety of action against possible criminals in County Durham.
On Wednesday, August 6, officers stopped a vehicle in the Murton area, with two men searched and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The vehicle was also seized and both males have been bailed while investigations continue.
On Thursday, August 7, Seaham and Easington NPT worked with the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROU) to carry out three warrants in Seaham.
One man was arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.
On Friday morning (August 8), officers executed another warrant on Glenhurst Road, in Easington, where they recovered a quantity of cannabis and an electric bike.
Then on Friday afternoon, police seized a car in the Deneside area, with the driver initially making off from officers - inquiries have revealed that the vehicle was uninsured, with police seizing it.
Officers then spotted a stolen motorbike with a registration plate that read ‘Game on’, and again, took possession of the vehicle.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has concerns in their area, then they can contact police on 101 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.