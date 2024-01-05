Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clockwise from top left: pharmacies on Villette Road, Robinson Terrace, Suffolk Street and Renfrew Road were all burgled within a 24-hour period.

Arrests have been made after four Wearside pharmacies were burgled in less than 48 hours over the New Year period, with drugs and cash stolen.

Three of the pharmacies hit are branches of Medichem in Hendon. The fourth is the Redhouse Pharmacy in the estate's Renfrew Road.

Police are yet to confirm if the four burglaries are linked.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating four reports of burglaries at pharmacies across Sunderland between Saturday, December 30, and Monday, January 1.

"Premises on Renfrew Road were broken into around 11.50pm on December 30, where a number of items were believed to have been taken and damage was caused to the property.

"Pharmacies on Suffolk Street, Robinson Terrace and Villette Road, were subsequently burgled between 10.30pm on December 31 and 9pm on January 1.

"Medication was stolen along with a total of £300 in cash and damage estimated at a cost of more than £1,000 was caused in the incidents.

"Two men aged in their 40s have been arrested and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

"Burglary is an intrusive crime and we take every report seriously.

“Officers have stepped up patrols in the area in response to these incidents.

"We are committed to tackling these kind of offences, and we want to reassure the public we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.