Man arrested after alleged Armistice Day attack on pensioner in Sunderland's The Bridges
Police were called on November 11.
A man has been arrested after a pensioner was allegedly hurt in an Armistice Day attack in The Bridges shopping centre.
Police appealed for information last week after reports that a 75-year-old man had suffered swelling to his face.
Officers were called to the centre shortly after the two-minutes' silence at 11am on Saturday, November 11.
Now a Northumbria Police spokesperson has confirmed a man has been spoken to in relation to the incident: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection with the report.
"He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 quoting log NP-20231111-0354.”