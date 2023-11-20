Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was allegedly hurt in an Armistice Day attack in The Bridges shopping centre.

Police appealed for information last week after reports that a 75-year-old man had suffered swelling to his face.

Officers were called to the centre shortly after the two-minutes' silence at 11am on Saturday, November 11.

Now a Northumbria Police spokesperson has confirmed a man has been spoken to in relation to the incident: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection with the report.

"He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.