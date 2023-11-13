Police appeal after 75-year-old man injured in Sunderland Armistice Day assault at The Bridges
The victim suffered swelling to his face.
Police have appealed for help after a suspected Armistice Day attack on an elderly man in Sunderland city centre.
Officers were called to the Bridges shopping centre shortly after the 11am silence on Saturday, November 11.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 11.10am on Saturday, police received a report a man had been assaulted inside The Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland.
“The victim, a 75-year-old man, sustained swelling to his face and was left shaken by the incident.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries to locate the offender are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20231111-0354.”