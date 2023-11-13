The victim suffered swelling to his face.

Police have appealed for help after a suspected Armistice Day attack on an elderly man in Sunderland city centre.

Officers were called to the Bridges shopping centre shortly after the 11am silence on Saturday, November 11.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 11.10am on Saturday, police received a report a man had been assaulted inside The Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in the Bridges centre

“The victim, a 75-year-old man, sustained swelling to his face and was left shaken by the incident.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries to locate the offender are ongoing.