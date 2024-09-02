Appeal for help to trace missing teenager believed to be in Houghton

Police have made an urgent appeal for help to trace a missing Teesside teenager who is believed to be in Houghton.

Fifteen-year-old Ellie Clark is from Billingham but is understood to have travelled to the Houghton area around 3pm yesterday, Sunday, September 1.

Part of her journey is believed to have been by train.

Ellie is 5ft 5” tall, of slim build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

She has a scar on the left side of her chin and was last seen wearing a black coat with blue and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to call Cleveland Police urgently on 101, quoting reference 169039.

