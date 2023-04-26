Footage played to magistrates showed Lee, of neighbouring Roker Avenue, chasing a bird at the front of the property at 1am on Thursday, August 18.

Further film captures him snatching up a second bird at the rear of the terraced house, taking down his trousers and placing his feathered victim between his legs.

David Lee arrives at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He spends several minutes performing an indecent act before pulling up his pants and giving the bird the boot.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said it was clear Lee spent those moments pleasuring himself.

She also revealed pornography was found on his phone after it was seized by detectives.

Lee pleaded guilty to a charge that he took a wild bird and undertook a sexual act whereby unnecessary suffering was caused.

A stock image of a herring gull from Pixabay.

Magistrates in South Tyneside adjourned the case for a psychiatric report after his defence solicitor argued Lee had mental health issues.

Members of both North East Animal Rights and Pawz For Thought were at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on April 26 to support the prosecution.

Speaking after the hearing, Anna Malia, founder of North East Animal Rights, said: “It sends a clear message that animals are innocent and humans are not superior.”

She thanked Northumbria Police for the investigation in particular naming PC Peter Baker's ‘dedication and commitment’ to getting this case to court.

Anna Malia, founder of North East Animal Rights.

“We want to send a message to those of you who think it is acceptable to hurt wildlife – we will find you and we will pursue you through the legal system, with all the publicity that may bring,” she said.

“All incidents of cruelty will be taken seriously and will not be tolerated.

“Whatever your opinion is on wildlife – in this case a red-listed protected species – our advice to you is ‘leave them alone’.”

Lee was originally charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a herring gull by placing his penis in its mouth, to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Ms Burgess said Lee had claimed he found the bird injured and was checking his phone to find a vet.

During the hearing Annalisa Moscardini, defending Lee, said: “These are bizarre circumstances. He can’t explain his actions.

“Mr Lee doesn’t recall the incident. There’s a history of mental health and some disorders.

“I will be seeking a psychiatric report. There are some diagnoses that would warrant a report that will take around six weeks.”

Lee was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, May 23.

He could be jailed after magistrates ordered an all-options report, which includes custody.

Kay Gilbert, chair of the bench, told him it had been a “deliberate” act to cause suffering.

She added: “The word bizarre has been used on more than one occasion.

