The yobs struck at the Just Let Your Soul Grow garden in Thompson Road, Southwick over the weekend.

Now organiser Jennie Frank has been left counting the cost and wondering if she will be able to reopen.

"Over the weekend we have had what we assume to be young people break into the garden and they have just completely trashed the place,” she said.

"They have set off the fire extinguishers, they have stolen our gas bottles and out camping stove. There is hundreds and hundreds of pounds of damage to the poly-tunnels alone.

"We are not publicly funded.”

The attack was the culmination of a campaign of harassment that had been going on since May, said Jennie, and appeals for help had not been successful: “This is the worst it has ever been.

"I have been reaching out to ask for help, if somebody can fund us so we can get CCTV installed. People know this is happening but it just feels as if anybody who is in the slightest position of power is just turning blind a eye.”

Jennie Franks (front) with members of the Just Let Your Soul Grow team

Just Let Your Soul Grow works with community groups across Southwick, including parents and toddlers and autism support organisations.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to get in touch with detectives: “Shortly after 4.20am on Saturday, October 1, we received a report of a burglary at an address on Thompson Road, Sunderland.

“Offenders gained access to the community garden and caused significant damage, before stealing a number of items.

One of the garden's fire extinguishers

“A full investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221001-0152.

“Alternatively, you can contact the Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) policing team by emailing [email protected]”

A Sunderland City Council statement added: “We are aware of the incident in question and are working with the business and Northumbria Police.

Some of the damage

"Police from the SARA Community Hub are working directly with the business owner to discuss crime prevention tools to help identify those responsible.”

