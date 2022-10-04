Richard Trowles, 39, and his son Jack, 13, from Shildon in County Durham, were returning to their car after watching Top Gun: Maverick at the cinema when they were approached by three adult males.

Factory worker Richard said: “Three grown men, who looked to be older than me, came towards us as we were walking back to St Mary’s Car Park.

"My son was wearing an NUFC shirt and one of the men approached him and said ‘you can’t wear that round here. You’re too young for a slap but your dad’s not’.

“I thought he was joking at first and then he punched me across the face. He then pushed my son. He was being very abusive and the other two men had to hold him back. A man who must have seen what happened got of his car and started arguing with him.

"Eventually his two friends calmed him down and they walked off. I realise there is a football rivalry but it was a totally unprovoked attack and it’s absolutely disgusting that someone would do this over a 13-year-old boy wearing a football shirt.”

After the incident, Richard called Northumbria Police who said they would be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Trowles, 39, with son Jack Trowles, 13.

Richard added: “What worries me is this man was coming back for more and I don’t know what would have happened if his friends hadn’t of held him back.

"Jack was obviously distressed by what happened and my neck is still stiff and sore from where I was hit.

"If anyone witnessed what happened or has dash-cam footage then I would urge them to contact the police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Shortly before 7pm on Saturday (October 1) we received a report of an assault in the St Michael’s Way area of Sunderland.

“It was reported a man and a teenage boy were walking down the road when they were attacked by a group of offenders. Thankfully neither victim were seriously injured but were shaken by the incident.