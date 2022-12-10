‘Absent-minded’ mum caught with 10in knife in Sunderland city centre street is spared jail

Soudaphone Sayavangsa, 27, was cooking at business premises in Borough Road when she was distracted by noise outside, a court was told.

Sayavangsa, previously of Whitchurch Close, Witherwack, and now of Leander Drive, Boldon Colliery, found her mother had been attacked by a pubgoer.

She showed no intent to harm but was quickly confronted by police armed with Tasers at 8.45pm on Thursday, October 6 – and dropped her weapon on command.

The cae was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But magistrates in South Tyneside spared her on the grounds she has no previous convictions - and instead sentenced her to an 18-month community order.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “Police were on mobile patrol when they were asked to attend Borough Road, following a call to them.

“When they arrived, they noticed a female standing with a large kitchen knife in her hand. It was between 8in and 10in, and she was holding it by her leg.

“They drew their Tasers from their holsters and made commands for her to put the knife on the ground. She was arrested.”

Nick Moore, defending, said mum-of-two Sayavangsa was simply absent minded in leaving the property with a knife.

He added: “She was working at her mother’s business premises. She was cooking tea for the children.

“Her mother went next door to get some bits and bobs for the tea. There is a pub opposite and her mother has been assaulted by someone in drink.

“She went outside to see what was happening. She is adamant that she went outside with a knife she was using for cooking.

“She is adamant that she was just absent minded when she went outside to see what was going on.

“She has no previous convictions and with this offence will lose her good character. She cooperated with the police.”