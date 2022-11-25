Soudaphone Sayavangsa, 27, was preparing a meal at premises in Borough Road when she stepped outside after hearing her mum involved in an argument. A police officer had to withdraw his protective PAVA spray after spotting Sayavangsa, of Whitchurch Close, Witherwack, with the blade.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Sayavangsa, who has no previous cautions or convictions, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered an all-options pre-sentence report, which means the defendant could be jailed for the Thursday, October 6 offence.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police attended Borough Road at 8.45pm, following a report of an altercation. They noticed a group of people around and the defendant having a large kitchen knife in her hand. An officer drew his PAVA, and asked her to put the knife down, which she did. The defendant was arrested and taken to Southwick police station.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“She said she had been using the knife to prepare food and heard her mother getting into an argument. She said she had forgotten that she had the knife when she went outside.”

Sayavangsa also admitted failing to surrender to custody on Monday, October 24. Of the knife offence, Nick Moore, defending, said only that a pre-sentence report was required. He also said Sayavangsa had failed to surrender to custody due to suffering a panic attack.

