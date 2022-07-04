Loading...
25 people given jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland in June

The courts have been busy in recent weeks.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 25 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences committed in and around Sunderland during June.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Michael Claydon and Andrew Bywater

The pair appeared at Durham Crown Court for sentencing for a burglary in Seaham. Bywater, 33, of Alwin, in Washington, was handed a 27-month prison sentence , while Claydon, 33, of Chelmsford Street, in Darlington, was given a three-year prison sentence.

2. Stephen Jones

Jones, 55, of Gladstone Street, Sunderland, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order at Newcastle Crown Court. Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to 18 months behind bars.

3. Robert Beveridge

Beveridge, 24, of Dumbiedykes Road, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault and was jailed for two years.

4. Liam Solomon

Solomon, 19, of Kesteven Square, Sunderland, admitted assault with intent to rob and stealing a £3,000 motorbike and two mountain bikes. Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to three years and ten months behind bars.

