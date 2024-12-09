173 arrests and over 400 blades taken off streets in knife crime crackdown

More than 400 knives have been handed in and more than 170 arrests made as part of a dedicated week of action to tackle serious violence across the region.

During Operation Sceptre, which took place last month (November), activity was carried out across the Northumbria Police region to target wanted offenders and also educate young people about the dangers of arming themselves with weapons.

Police officers during Operation Sceptare. | NP

Police officers made 173 arrests for a variety of offences including possession of weapons, possession of drugs, robbery and suspicion of drink-driving, with a knife recovered from a vehicle.

Eleven knives were recovered from a house search, with a knuckle duster also seized.

Alongside partner organisation Nexus, additional patrols were carried out on the region’s transport network, with 141 stop and searches taking place and a knife arch used throughout the week.

Thirty different retailers were also visited alongside local authority Trading Standards teams, with test purchases carried out to make sure businesses are complying with regulations and not selling knives to those underage.

As part of the week, knife surrender bins were placed at a number of stations to allow members of the public to hand in weapons so they could be properly disposed of.

A total of 433 knives were left in the bins.

The knife arch being used at Park Lane Metro station. | NP

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “This is an excellent set of results and I’d like to thank our officers for their hard work throughout the week of action and also those members of the public who handed in knives at our stations.

“Please be aware, we are under no illusions as to the devastation knife crime can cause and we continue to do everything in our power to take action against those found responsible for taking part in serious violence and also educate younger generations as to why deciding to carry knives is the wrong decision.

“Prevention remains our focus, so to parents and carers, I’d once again ask that you have those difficult conversations if you suspect that young people you care for are becoming involved in this type of criminality, stressing the extreme dangers that it brings.

“Our work in this area continues all-year round, every year, and we are absolutely committed to ensuring our region remains among the safest in the country to live, work and also visit.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, added: “There is never a right time to carry a knife – it puts lives at risk and makes you more likely to use it. Too many lives have been lost, futures destroyed and families left heartbroken due to knife crime.

"The fantastic results achieved during the week of action highlight the continued dedication of Northumbria Police, the Violence Reduction Unit and our wider partners. Together, we are tackling knife crime, and creating safer communities for everyone.”

Those who want to report knife crime incidents can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or used the ‘Report’ page on their the website.

You can also call 101.