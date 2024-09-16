17 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:50 GMT

The 17 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during July have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during July 2024.

June’#s figures are available here.

There were 50 incidents, including 27 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 50 incidents, including 27 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 41 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 41 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 29 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were 29 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 20 incidents, including 12 theft offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Doxford Park Way, Doxford Park

There were 20 incidents, including 12 theft offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Home Office
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice