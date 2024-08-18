16 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:58 BST

The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during June have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during June 2024.

All offences were committed during June 2024.

There were 49 incidents, including 23 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 49 incidents, including 23 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 31 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 31 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were26 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were26 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 18 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Holmeside, city centre

There were 18 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

