The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All offences were committed during April 2024.
April’s figures are available here.
1 / 4
The 13 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during May have been revealed by new figures.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All offences were committed during April 2024.
April’s figures are available here.