13 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 05:59 BST

The 13 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during May have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during April 2024.

There were 55 incidents, including 21 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 55 incidents, including 21 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 40 incidents, including 15 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were 40 incidents, including 15 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Googlemaps

There were 30 incidents, including 19 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 30 incidents, including 19 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Googlemaps

There were 24 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Prince Street, city centre

There were 24 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Googlemaps

