16 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 05:19 BST

The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during August 2024.

July’s figures are available here.

There were 83 incidents, including 55 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 83 incidents, including 55 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 56 incidents, including 24 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 56 incidents, including 24 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 27 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Waterloo Place, city centre

There were 27 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 23 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Holmeside, city centre

There were 23 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

