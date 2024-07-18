The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2024.
April’s figures are available here.
1. Kenya Road, Downhill
There were 17 incidents, including 15 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were 17 incidents, including six shoplifting offices, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Portobello Lane, Monkwearmouth
There were 10 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Southwick Police Station
There were ten incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps