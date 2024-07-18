15 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to new figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:09 BST

The 15 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during April have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2024.

There were 17 incidents, including 15 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Kenya Road, Downhill

There were 17 incidents, including 15 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 17 incidents, including six shoplifting offices, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 17 incidents, including six shoplifting offices, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 10 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Portobello Lane, Monkwearmouth

There were 10 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were ten incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Southwick Police Station

There were ten incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

