The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2024.
March’s figures are available here.
1. Castellian Road, Castletown
There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Southwick police station
There were 14 incidents, including four public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Kenya Road, Downhill
There were ten incidents, including nine violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were ten incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps