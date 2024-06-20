15 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:06 BST

The 15 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during April have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2024.

March’s figures are available here.

There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Castellian Road, Castletown

There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 14 incidents, including four public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Southwick police station

There were 14 incidents, including four public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were ten incidents, including nine violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Kenya Road, Downhill

There were ten incidents, including nine violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were ten incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were ten incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Home OfficeNorthumbria Police