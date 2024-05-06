The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2024.
February’s figures are available here.
1. Alder Street, Castletown
There were 12 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were 12 incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. Southwick Police Station
There were 11 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. Goschen Street, Southwick
There were nine incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location