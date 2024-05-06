13 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 13 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during March have been revealed.

By Kevin Clark
Published 6th May 2024, 17:52 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2024.

February’s figures are available here.

There were 12 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Alder Street, Castletown

There were 12 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were 12 incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 12 incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were 11 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Southwick Police Station

There were 11 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were nine incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Goschen Street, Southwick

There were nine incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page