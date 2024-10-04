15 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:11 GMT

The 15 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during August have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on itswww.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2024.

There were 23 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Cleveland View, Seaburn

There were 23 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 12 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 12 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were five incidents, including five public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Southwick Police Station

There were five incidents, including five public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

