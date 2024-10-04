The Home Office data, published on itswww.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2024.
July’s figures are available here.
1. Cleveland View, Seaburn
There were 23 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Castellian Road, North Hylton
There were 12 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Southwick Police Station
There were five incidents, including five public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps